The Asobu Cold Brew Coffee Maker is 50% off & can make the perfect cup anywhere for $20

- May. 30th 2019 4:21 pm ET

Macy’s is now offering the Asobu Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker in White for $19.93. Shipping is free in orders over $75. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $40, today’s deal is about 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. However, this model is on sale from $30 right now at Amazon. Perfect for summer cold brew, whether you’re at home or on the camp site, it includes a spillproof mug and a double-walled copper insulated construction.  Rated 4+ stars from over 170 Amazon customers. More details below.

Grab yourself some AmazonFresh Colombian Ground Coffee from under $17 Prime shipped for your new maker. It carries solid 4+ star ratings and will make for a great companion to the Asobu brewer. We also still have the Chemex Classic Glass Pour-Over Coffeemaker for $35 (Reg. $43+) and even more kitchenware in our Home Goods Guide.

Asobu Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

Join the cool-brew crew with this cold brew coffee maker from Asobu. It features a 40-oz. capacity and an insulated carafe that keeps your beverage hot or cold for longer.

  • Insulated 40-oz. carafe stays cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12
  • BPA free
  • Dimensions: 13″H x 14.88″W

