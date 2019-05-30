This Baby Relax 3-piece Table & Chairs Set would go great in any kids’ playroom at $38

Amazon offers the Baby Relax Hunter 3-piece Kiddy Table and Chairs Set in Gray for $37.79 shipped. Over the last three months it had been fetching as much as $65, although the price had mainly hovered around the $45 to $50 range. This is the second-lowest rate we’ve tracked for this set from Amazon. It’ll look great in a kid’s bedroom, play area, or other child-friendly space. A low border on the tabletop means fewer toys and pieces of food will be landing on the floor. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep this 3-piece table and chairs set — plus all other surfaces — nice and sanitary with a 150-pack of Babyganics All Purpose Surface Wipes at $15. They’re fragrance-free and don’t contain ammonia or bleach.

Baby Relax 3-piece Kiddy Table and Chairs Set:

Brimming with fun, the Baby Relax Hunter 3-Piece Kids Table & Chair set is great for creative projects, reading, tea parties, snacks, or anything else their big imaginations desire! A cool design that pairs well in a kid’s room, playroom, or living room; this sturdy solid wood set is perfect to fit their little bodies. The innovative tabletop features a low border that will keep puzzle pieces, crayons, and toys on the table and not on the floor. Chairs tuck neatly under the table to save space when not in use.

