Bass Outlet gives your shoes an update with an extra 25% off loafers, boaters & more

Bass Outlet is having its Summer Kickoff Event with an extra 25% off your purchase. Just use promo code HOT25 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $75 or more. In case you missed our guide, loafers are very popular for men right now. The Walter Penny Loafers will elevate any look this summer and they’re currently on sale for $67. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $145. Their slip-on design is convenient and this style is available in three color options. Best of all, the women’s Diane Penny Loafers are very similar and also on sale for $67. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

