Keep your devices powered up while traveling with BESTEK’s $20.50 Sine Wave Adapter (Reg. $30)

BESTEK (99% positive feedback from over 70,800 shoppers) via Amazon offers its BESTEK Pure Sine Wave Travel Converter Adapter for $20.36 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UYJGGJTX at checkout. That’s good for a 32% discount from the going rate, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This travel charger ensures that your device will always be getting the correct voltage thanks to a “more stable sine wave output.” It can supply up to 120V of power to connected devices over dual 2.4A USB ports or an AC outlet and includes converters for three different countries’ wall plugs. Rated 4.1/5 stars and BESTEK charging accessories are well-reviewed overall.

If you’re only looking to charge USB-enabled devices while jet setting to other countries, then consider this highly-rated option at under $12 when you clip the on-page coupon. It lacks the AC outlet, but covers the same array of international locations as the BESTEK option above.

BESTEK Travel Converter Adapter features:

BESTEK power converter provides more stable sine wave output and convert all countries’ voltage to US voltage (110V), more compatible to all kinds of electronic devices and digital products.

All in one adapter and converter combo (US/UK/AU/EU Plug), which can support outlets in China, Canada, and more than 150 countries all over the world.

Built-in fuse to protect your device, safe charging design provides protection against, overheating.

