BLACK+DECKER’s 7.25-inch Compound Miter Saw drops to $60 shipped (Save 20%)

Walmart is offering the BLACK+DECKER 7.25-inch Compound Miter Saw (M1850BD) for $59.99 shipped. That’s around $17 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked outside of limited YMMV deals. If you’re like me, you’ve got several projects on your list that would be much simpler with a miter saw around. This compact offering will make it a cinch to haul it from point A to B thanks to a weight that clocks in at under 17 pounds. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Easily mark angled cuts with Irwin Tools Combination Square for $15.50. It offers a built-in level and 12-inch ruler that are both sure to come in handy during upcoming projects. A rustproof stainless steel design helps ensure that this tool is ready to work for years to come.

BLACK+DECKER 7-1/4-inch Miter Saw features:

Compact, portable saw for cutting accuracy

Idea for Crown and base molding jobs

Use for trim, framing and craft projects

Miter range 0-45° left and right, with nine positive stops

Die-cast aluminum construction for an overall weight of under 17 pounds

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!