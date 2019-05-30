Today only, pick up a Blink XT One Outdoor Security Camera starting at $60 (Reg. $90+)

Today only, Woot offers the Blink XT One Outdoor Security Camera from $59.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Today’s deal is at least $10 less than the previous all-time low at Amazon, and the best we can find from trusted retailers by around 20%. Blink XT outdoor cameras deliver full 1080p feeds and free cloud storage, making it a great way to keep an eye on your property. The weatherproof design is perfect for outdoor spaces, offering two year battery life and motion detection in a sleek package. Rated 3.9/5 stars by nearly 6,700 Amazon reviewers.

Prefer an indoor setup? Go with a Wyze Cam for around $25 and save even further. With 1080p fees and free cloud recording, Wyze Cam offers one of the most intriguing (and affordable!) security camera setups out there.

Blink XT Outdoor Cameras feature:

An Affordable, Battery Powered Outdoor Security Camera! A truly wire-free video home security camera & monitoring system with batteries that last for 2 years! Check back in with live HD video and audio streaming right on your smartphone from any of your up-to 10 Blink cameras per system.

