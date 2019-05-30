Journey through the darkness in Candleman for iOS now that it’s down to $3 (Reg. $5)

Candleman features gorgeous visuals and a unique take on the puzzle-platformer genre. “Despite only being able to burn for 10 seconds, a little candle journeys into the darkness, with the purpose of seeking light.” The regularly $5 iOS title is now available for $2.99 on the App Store. Outside of a one-time sale where it dropped to $2, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked. You must make your way through lush yet haunting stages filled with traps and obstacles based on lighting game mechanics. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Candleman: find yourself: $3 (Reg. $5)

Candleman: find yourself :

Candleman provides an immersive adventure, with an innovative and unique game mechanism and well-balanced level design. Venture through the darkness with only 10 seconds light. Face obstacles based on the mechanics of light and shadow.

