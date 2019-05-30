This Chefman Belgian Waffle Maker will catch excess batter: $19.50 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Chefman Belgian Waffle Maker for $19.52 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. I’ve been on a breakfast food kick lately and most would agree that waffles are among the best options out there. Not only will this waffle iron make them easy to cook, it also features a wrap-around channel that catches excess batter. This makes accidents less likely to cause a mess, a feature that we can agree would make cooking more enjoyable. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You’ll need a way to remove those cooked waffles. These $7 Norpro Grab and Lift Tongs aim to make easy work of that task with a spatula on one side and a regular tong on the other. It’s dishwasher safe, providing a hassle-free cleaning experience.

Chefman Belgian Waffle Maker features:

MESS FREE, STRESS FREE: This waffle maker is designed with a wrap-around channel to catch any excess batter this prevents any batter from overflowing or leaking. Gone are the days of batter overflowing out of your waffle iron, making a huge mess on your countertop!

7 SHADE SETTINGS: Choose from 7 different shade settings to cook your waffles exactly how you like it. The higher the setting, the darker and crispier it will be. A red light will illuminate when the waffle machine is preheating and once the waffle is ready, a blue light will illuminate.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!