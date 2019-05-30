Coleman’s Xtreme Cooler holds 50 quarts and keeps ice for up to 5 days at $30 (Reg. $60)

- May. 30th 2019 4:35 pm ET

0

Walmart is offering the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels for $29.82 with free in-store pickup. Orders of $35 or more receive no-cost delivery. Regularly $60 when in-stock at Coleman direct, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. With a 50-quart capacity, this cooler is perfect for longer daytrips to the beach or amusement parks. You’ll have the ability to keep food and drinks cool for up to 5-days with this cooler, and the built-in wheels make  moving it a cinch. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, the Coleman 28-Quart Cooler With Bail Handle is just $18 Prime shipped. Though it doesn’t have the ability to hold 50 quarts, keep ice for 5 days, or feature built-in wheels, it’s perfect for smaller outings like when you go fishing or just need to keep something cool when shopping.

Coleman Xtreme Cooler features:

  • Keeps ice up to 5 days at temps as high as 90Â°F thanks to an insulated lid and extra insulation in walls
  • Locking telescoping handle and heavy-duty wheels for easy, reliable transport; molded side handles for easy lifting
  • Holds 84 cans and has molded cup holders on top of lid to keep drinks close and prevent spilling
  • Have-A-Seat lid supports up to 250 pounds so you have a place to sit and relax
  • Leak-resistant drain lets you remove water without turning the cooler upside down

