Crocs Celebrate the Dads Sale offers 40% off select styles of clogs, sandals & more from $18

For a limited time only, the Crocs Celebrate the Dads Sale is offering 40% off select styles. Discount is applied in cart. Free shipping applies on orders of $34.99 or more. The Baya Clogs are a must-have and can be worn by both men or women. Originally priced at $40, during the sale you can find them marked down to $24. These shoes are a perfect option for the beach or pool with their waterproof material. Plus, they feature a lightweight cushioning for added comfort. With over 2,700 reviews, these clogs are rated 4.6/5 stars from Crocs customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Baya Clog $24 (Orig. $40)
- Walu Slip-On Sneaker $36 (Orig. $65)
- Bayaband Slide $18 (Orig. $35)
- Athens Flip Flops $18 (Orig. $35)
- CitiLane Roka Slip-On $30 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patricia Sandal $24 (Orig. $45)
- Cleo Sandal $18 (Orig. $30)
- Reviva Slides $21 (Orig. $35)
- Isabella T-Strap Sandal $21 (Orig. $35)
- LiteRide Mule $30 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
