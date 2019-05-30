Crocs Celebrate the Dads Sale offers 40% off select styles of clogs, sandals & more from $18

For a limited time only, the Crocs Celebrate the Dads Sale is offering 40% off select styles. Discount is applied in cart. Free shipping applies on orders of $34.99 or more. The Baya Clogs are a must-have and can be worn by both men or women. Originally priced at $40, during the sale you can find them marked down to $24. These shoes are a perfect option for the beach or pool with their waterproof material. Plus, they feature a lightweight cushioning for added comfort. With over 2,700 reviews, these clogs are rated 4.6/5 stars from Crocs customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!