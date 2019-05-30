Dive into the world of Dungeons & Dragons w/ this rulebook set at a new low: $85 (Reg. up to $170)

Amazon offers the Dungeons & Dragons Hardcover Core Rulebooks Set for $85.24 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $120 or so these days, you’ll still find it fetching $170 at retailers like Barnes and Noble. That’s good for a 30% discount and drops the price to the best it has sold for at Amazon. Included in this set are three hardcover books, each of which features holographic foil covers that are exclusive to this release. It includes “everything you need to create and play adventures of your own in the world’s greatest roleplaying game.” Over 120 Dungeon Masters have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

One thing that is missing from this core rulebooks set is a set of dice. Amazon has your back there, with a variety of different options to add into the mix. We particularly recommend this best-selling pack of five different dice sets for under $10. It’s a notable way to get started and be sure your first D&D campaign is off to a great start.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Set features:

Each of the three books and the Dungeon Master’s screen feature reflective foil covers, available ONLY with this release.

The Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual are the foundational texts of D&D’s fifth edition—for beginners and for veterans alike.

The D&D Gift Set includes the latest rules updates and errata.

Dungeons & Dragons is the world’s greatest roleplaying game. Created in 1974, D&D transformed gaming culture by blending traditional fantasy with miniatures and wargaming.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!