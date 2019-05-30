Get exact measurements w/ Etekcity’s highly-rated digital food scale, now down to $10 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Digital Food Scale for $9.97 Prime shipped. This is nearly 25% off the going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in 2019, outside of a quick drop to around $7.50 in January. I’ve got one of these kitchen scales and absolutely love it. It gives you the ability to weigh in either grams or pounds and ounces, making it a great way to get exactly the right amount of any ingredient for a recipe. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands of at-home chefs.

Ditch the stainless steel design for this hangable scale at $9 Prime shipped. You’ll still get the same 11 pound maximum weight, but it’ll be a bit harder to clean since it’s not a stainless steel surface.

Etekcity Digital Food Scale features:

Stainless: designed with a sleek upgraded food grade 304 stainless-steel platform and anti-fingerprint technology for easy cleaning and maintenance

Multi-function: choose between 4 available units: oz, lb: oz, g, and ml. Use this digital weight scale for better cooking, baking, tracking intake, keto diet and weight loss

User-friendly: tare function can easily reset the current weight on the scales to zero, quick unit conversion, clear backlit display and low battery indication

Small design: no more fuss or clutter necessary; made for easy storage and lightweight portability

