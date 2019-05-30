Google’s Home speaker is perfect for starting or expanding your smart home: $69 (Reg. $100)

Dell is offering the Google Home Smart Speaker for $69 shipped. For comparison, it normally sells for $130 but is on sale for $100 at Best Buy right now. This is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. I’ve always been a big fan of the Google Assistant ecosystem, with the Google Home being one of the best ways to experience it. Offering a room-filling experience for smaller spaces, the Google Home is perfect for commanding your smart house and listening to music in one fell swoop. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.
Nomad Base Station
If you pick up the above Google Home, be sure to pick up the WALI Wall Outlet Shelf at just $10 Prime shipped. This will let you easily mount the Google Home on your wall, giving you back counter space and keeping it safe from spills.
For a more budget-friendly and smaller Assistant experience, check out the Google Home Mini at $49 shipped. Or, make your home just as smart at an even lower cost with Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Generation at just $25 shipped in refurbished condition. No matter which smart home platform you go with, you really can’t go wrong.
Google Home features:
- Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology
- Multi-User Capability in the US
- Dual-Band Wi-Fi Connectivity
- 1x 2″ High-Excursion Driver
- 2x 2″ Passive Radiators
- Google Home App Controllable
- Touch Control via Top Touch Surface
- Compact Design at 3.79″ Wide, 5.62″ High
