Google’s Home speaker is perfect for starting or expanding your smart home: $69 (Reg. $100)

Dell is offering the Google Home Smart Speaker for $69 shipped. For comparison, it normally sells for $130 but is on sale for $100 at Best Buy right now. This is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. I’ve always been a big fan of the Google Assistant ecosystem, with the Google Home being one of the best ways to experience it. Offering a room-filling experience for smaller spaces, the Google Home is perfect for commanding your smart house and listening to music in one fell swoop. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

If you pick up the above Google Home, be sure to pick up the WALI Wall Outlet Shelf at just $10 Prime shipped. This will let you easily mount the Google Home on your wall, giving you back counter space and keeping it safe from spills.

For a more budget-friendly and smaller Assistant experience, check out the Google Home Mini at $49 shipped. Or, make your home just as smart at an even lower cost with Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Generation at just $25 shipped in refurbished condition. No matter which smart home platform you go with, you really can’t go wrong.

Google Home features:

Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology

Multi-User Capability in the US

Dual-Band Wi-Fi Connectivity

1x 2″ High-Excursion Driver

2x 2″ Passive Radiators

Google Home App Controllable

Touch Control via Top Touch Surface

Compact Design at 3.79″ Wide, 5.62″ High

