iHome’s Millennium Falcon Bluetooth Speaker is made w/ Star Wars fans in mind: $23 (Reg. $40+)

NeweggFlash is offering the iHome Star Wars Millennium Falcon Bluetooth Speaker for $22.99 shipped. That’s $17+ off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. The Millennium Falcon will light up every time you use it and it even has the Star Wars Main Theme song built-in. If you’re a Star Wars fan, this Bluetooth speaker is a no-brainer. Ratings are still rolling in, but iHome speakers are reputable.

If you want a more portable Bluetooth speaker for the summer, check out Amazon’s for $18. Just like iHome’s it has a range of about 33 feet, allowing you to wander while your tunes keep on playing. A 3.5mm input lets you plug in legacy devices with ease.

iHome Millennium Falcon Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wirelessly streams up to 30 feet

Auxiliary line-in jack plays audio from devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack

Includes ”Star Wars (Main Theme)” song

Answer and end calls with speakerphone

Speaker lights up when in use

Rechargeable battery

