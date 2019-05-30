iHome’s Millennium Falcon Bluetooth Speaker is made w/ Star Wars fans in mind: $23 (Reg. $40+)

- May. 30th 2019 5:02 pm ET

$23
NeweggFlash is offering the iHome Star Wars Millennium Falcon Bluetooth Speaker for $22.99 shipped. That’s $17+ off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. The Millennium Falcon will light up every time you use it and it even has the Star Wars Main Theme song built-in. If you’re a Star Wars fan, this Bluetooth speaker is a no-brainer. Ratings are still rolling in, but iHome speakers are reputable.

If you want a more portable Bluetooth speaker for the summer, check out Amazon’s for $18. Just like iHome’s it has a range of about 33 feet, allowing you to wander while your tunes keep on playing. A 3.5mm input lets you plug in legacy devices with ease.

iHome Millennium Falcon Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Wirelessly streams up to 30 feet
  • Auxiliary line-in jack plays audio from devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Includes ”Star Wars (Main Theme)” song
  • Answer and end calls with speakerphone
  • Speaker lights up when in use
  • Rechargeable battery

