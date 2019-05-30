Insignia’s family-sized 8-Quart Multi Cooker hits the all-time low at $35 shipped (Reg. $72+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker (NS-MC80SS9) for $34.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy and first time Google Express customers can drop it even lower using code MAYSAVE19 at checkout. Even without the Google Express discount, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on this model and $5 below our usual deal price. It regularly sells for $72+ and as much as $120 at Best Buy. This is a great alternative to the popular Instant Pot models with much of the same functionality. You’re looking at a family-sized 8-quart capacity, heat-resistant handles and 12 preset cooking functions. Accessories include a measuring cup, rice ladle, steam rack and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Not only is this the best price we have tracked on this model, but it is also one of the lowest prices out there for any multi cooker. You’ll be hard pressed to find a comparable cooker for just $35 shipped. Even the most affordable Instant Pot models are still double the price. If you need some inspiration, the Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook starts at $12 and offers up over 200 new ideas for your multi cooker meals.

Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

