Ivation’s Wine Coolers hit the Amazon low for today only, deals from $106 (Nearly 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering Father’s Day wine cooler deals for nearly 30% off. The Ivation 12-Bottle Thermoelectric Red/White Countertop Wine Cooler with door lock is $106.39 shipped. That’s up to $44 off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. It is on sale for $119 at Home Depot right now, for comparison. Features include adjustable temperature settings, metal construction and a “quiet, vibration-free operation [that] will not disturb sediment.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 230 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find the 18-Bottle model with a door lock on sale for $129.19 shipped. Again that’s about 28% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The feature set is very much the same as the above deal, albeit with more room to accommodate six additional bottles. Both models are the best-selling freestanding wine cellars on Amazon.

If an entire wine cooler is overkill for you, consider the Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver for $12 Prime shipped. It might not keep your wine at the absolute perfect temperature, but it will help to preserve open bottles for up to a week with its built-in vacuum sealing system and wine stoppers.

Ivation 12 Bottle Thermoelectric Countertop Wine Cooler :

WINE COOLER (wine Cellar / Wine Chiller) A MUST HAVE: The only way to protect the quality and taste of your wines long or short term, and ensure it AGES at a consistent level, the wine has to be stored in the correct environment and CONSISTENT TEMPERATURE, (ideally in the range of 55° F) This free standing innovative wine cooler will protect your red or white wine, preserving its quality and rich flavors, so you could enjoy its real taste to the fullest.

