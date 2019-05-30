LG’s gram offers a quad-core processor & 15.6-inch display at 2.4 pounds: $929, more from $159

BuyDig is offering the LG gram 15.6-inch Laptop with 1.6Ghz i5/8GB/256GB for $929 shipped when the code GRAM is used at checkout. Normally, this laptop retails for $1,250, though Amazon has it listed at $1,080 right now. Sporting a large 15.6-inch 1080p display and Intel’s quad-core i5 processor, this computer is built for any task. Weighing in at 2.4 pounds, this laptop sports the specs and display of other larger models but weighs in at quite a bit less. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With the LG gram weighing in so light, be sure to keep it with you everywhere you go. This 15.6-inch Laptop Case is just $27 shipped at Amazon and would be a great buy. I have the model for my MacBook Pro and really enjoy it. Not only does it provide protection while carrying your laptop, but the pockets on the front are great for keeping chargers and mice organized.

Other computers on sale:

LG gram 15 features:

1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-Core

8GB DDR4 | 256GB M.2 SATA SSD

1920 x 1080 IPS Display

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620

MicroSD Card Reader

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.1

USB 3.0 Type-C | HDMI

Doubles as Power Bank

US MIL-STD 810G Rated

Windows 10 Home (64-Bit)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!