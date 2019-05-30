Learn to code with littleBits’ $64.50 Space Rover Inventor kit at its best price in months (Reg. $80)

Amazon is currently offering the littleBits Space Rover Inventor Kit for $64.39 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount and brings the price to within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen since January. This STEAM learning kit pairs with your smartphone and allows you to build, and then code your own space rover. It takes advantage of a drag and drop coding interface to teach programming fundamentals and know-how thanks to various guided challenges. It carries a 4.8/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If every penny counts, consider picking up the littleBits Base Inventor Kit at $60 instead. It ditches the space rover build for several smaller creations, one of which is a programmable grabber. You’ll get the same quality coding experience, just in a different package.

And should you be looking for a Star Wars-themed STEAM experience, be sure to check out the littleBits Droid Inventor Kit, which takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code.

littleBits Space Rover Inventor Kit features:

An educational gift for every kid on your holiday list – especially space lovers and aspiring astronauts!

Hours of in-app play and activities: go through 30+ NASA-inspired astronaut training and interplanetary missions with step-by-step instructions to build fun inventions, like a planetary specimen collector or an alien life detector.

Everything included: from the 9V battery to tech sensors, motors, paper templates, stickers, wheels, LED light, and free Inventor App.

