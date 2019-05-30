Don’t pay full price on your next DIY project, this $50 Lowe’s Gift Card is yours for $45 + more

Newegg is offering $50 Lowe’s Gift Cards for $45 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 10% off your next purchase at Lowe’s online or in-store and an ideal way to get a nice discount on your next summer DIY project. This sale ends on Friday, but if past offers are any indication, this doesn’t stand a chance of lasting that long. So jump in while you can. Head below for more details.

Speaking of DIY projects, we have a number of deals that should help the cause right now. The Ryobi 18V 4-tool Super Combo Kit is down at $129 (Reg. $175) and this ORIA 60-in-1 kit is great for hard to reach jobs at $10.50 Prime shipped (Save 35%). You’ll find even more in our Home Goods Guide.

As for other gift card deals, the official PayPal eBay store is offering $25 Jamba Juice Gift Cards for just $20 with free digital delivery.

Lowe’s Gift Cards:

Lowe’s gift card is great gift for the do-it-yourselfers in your life. This Lowe’s eGift Card can be redeemed at any Lowe’s Home Improvement Store or at lowes.com. Lowe’s stores stock 40,000 products in 20 product categories ranging from appliances to tools, to paint, lumber and nursery products.

