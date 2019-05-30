Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, Lucky Brand & more from $10 at Men’s Wearhouse (Up to 70% off)

Refresh your wardrobe during the Men’s Wearhouse Big Deal Event that’s offering up to 70% off sitewide. Find shorts, dress shirts, jeans, shoes, suits and more from $10. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive complimentary shipping when you apply to a Perfect Fit Rewards Membership (free to join). Kick up your shoes with the Cole Haan Beckett Tan Oxfords. These shoes are perfect for work, events and more. Originally priced at $140, during the sale you can find them marked down to $60. For a modern, stylish look, pair the shoes with the Lucky Brand 361 Greenfield Jeans that are also on sale for just $30. For comparison, the jeans were originally priced at $99. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Joseph Abboud Gray Modern Fit Shorts $30 (Orig. $70)
- Joseph Abboud Modern Fit Sport Coat $160 (Orig. $400)
- Calvin Klein Liquid Touch Gray Polo Shirt $30 (Orig. $65)
- Cole Haan Beckett Tan Oxfords $60 (Orig. $140)
- Lucky Brand 361 Greenfield Jeans $30 (Orig. $99)
- Kenneth Cole Charcoal Plaid Slim Fit Suit $250 (Orig. $700)
- Joseph Abboud Blue Paisley Narrow Tie $10 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!