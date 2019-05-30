Michael Kors Men’s Slim Watch sale: Link and mesh styles for $80 (Reg. up to $145)

Amazon is offering the Michael Kors Men’s Slim Link, Black Mesh, and Silver Mesh Watches for $79.99 shipped. Note: some styles have limited availability and shipping times are beginning to see slight delays. Today’s deal is $65 off what Macy’s is currently charging, 20% off recent pricing at Amazon, and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $19. At just 10mm thick, these watches certainly live up to their name. After wearing smartwatches with large batteries inside, it can be easy to forget just how slim standard watches can be. With 50 meters of water resistance, you’ll be able to swim or wear any of these watches in the shower. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for something that can track activity too? The Timex Metropolitan+ Activity Tracker Smart Watch is $60 and is able to measure steps taken, distance traveled, and calories burned. It syncs with smartphones, providing you with an easy way to track the data.

Michael Kors Slim Watch features:

Case thickness: 10 mm; case diameter: 44 mm; band width: 22 mm; band circumference: 200 +/- 5 mm

Band material: stainless steel; movement: three-hand; water resistance: 5 atm

Analog-quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 44mm

Water resistant to 50m

