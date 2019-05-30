Add Monopoly for Millennials to your game cabinet, now $7.50 (Reg. $20)

Walmart offers Monopoly for Millennials at $7.50. You can side-step any delivery fees by going with in-store pickup, otherwise you’ll need an order total over $35 for free shipping. As a comparison, Amazon is currently charging around $20 and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen by $1.50. “Adulting is hard; take a break from the rat race with this edition of the Monopoly game.” This whole new take on the classic game has been redesigned for the millennial crowd with locations like your friend’s couch, vegan bistro, and week-long meditation retreats. A great graduation gift, for sure. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Monopoly for Millennials features:

Money doesn’t always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever. The Monopoly for Millennials game celebrates just that. Instead of collecting as much cash as possible, players are challenged to rack up the most Experiences to win. Travel around the gameboard discovering and visiting cool places to eat, shop, and relax. Interact with other players via Chance and Community Chest cards, (which are super relatable). And players don’t pay rent — they visit one another, earning more Experience points. This board game is a great way to bring a fun and relaxed vibe to a party or casual get-together.

