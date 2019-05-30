Reebok’s Clearance Event offers an extra 50% off select styles from just $6, just in time for summer
Reebok takes an extra 50% off its sale styles with promo code GETEXTRA at checkout. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members receive complimentary delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign up). For women, the Yourflex Trainette Sneakers were designed to be supportive throughout all of your workouts. Originally priced at $60, during the sale you can find them for $28. This style comes in five color options and is rated 4/5 stars with over 230 reviews. Also, be sure to pair it with the Classics Sport Liner Socks for a comfortable feel and they’re on sale for just $6. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Sole Fury Floatride Sneakers $65 (Orig. $140)
- Hydrorush II Sneaker $38 (Orig. $80)
- Print Lux Running Shoes $35 (Orig. $70)
- Flexagon Fit Sneaker $33 (Orig. $70)
- Training Essentials Twill Hoodie $25 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Classics Sport Liner Socks $6 (Orig. $14)
- Print Lux Running Shoes $30 (Orig. $70)
- Cloudride DMX 4 $38 (Orig. $80)
- Yourflex Trainette 10 $28 (Orig. $60)
- Flexagon Les Mills $38 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
