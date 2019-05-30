Rocketfish’s 7-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector keeps your gear safe & charged up: $25 (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Rocketfish 7-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector Strip for $24.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; however, you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid any delivery fees otherwise. It is also matched on the official Best Buy eBay store, but you’ll get hit with $6 for shipping. This model provides 2100 joules of protection across its 7 outlets and 2 USB ports. You’re looking at 2.1 amps total which can “quickly charge a tablet or 2 smartphones.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

While keeping your precious electronics safe during power surges is always a good idea, you can get in on the action for less. The AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protectors are extremely highly-rated and you can get a pair of them for just $11.50 Prime shipped. Just note that you’ll be passing on the USB jacks and the joule rating is significantly lower than the Rocketfish above. But for, let’s call it, casual surge protection, the AmazonBasics will do just fine.

Rocketfish 7-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector Strip:

With 2100 joules of protection, this Rocketfish™ RF-HTS2715 7-outlet surge protector helps shield your home theater components from power fluctuations. Two USB ports offer a 2.1-amp total output to quickly charge a tablet or 2 smartphones. Protects against electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference on power lines that can interfere with equipment performance and cause memory loss.

