Let your child’s imaginations run wild w/ the Rusty Rivets Botasaur at just $13 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Rusty Rivets Botasaur Buildable Figure with Lights and Sounds for $13.06 Prime shipped. For comparison, it originally was listed for $25, though it sells for $17.50 at Target and $15 at Walmart right now. This is a great way to teach your young ones fine motor skills. In the box, you’ll find a head/body, torso, tail, spine, two feet, two arms, a seat, and an instruction sheet. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Give your Botasaur a friend with the Rusty Rivets Tigerbot Building Set for only $6.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll be able to combine the Tigerbot with the Botasaur and other Rusty Rivets playsets, allowing your kids to build unique robots to enjoy.

Rusty Rivets Botasaur Buildable Figure features:

BUILDABLE FIGURE: Easy-to-build designs make it simple for kids to build the Rusty Rivets Botasaur. Combine it and design it, just like Rusty and Ruby!

LIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Press the button on the back of the Botasaur’s head and his eyes will light up as he makes funny Botasaur sounds!

IMAGINATIVE PLAY: With Botasaur by their side, kids can get creative as they go on Rustified adventures with their new pal!

The Rusty Rivets Build Me Rivet System allows kids ages 3+ to design, build, and create just like their favorite characters. 3 LR44 Batteries included.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!