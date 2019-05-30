Sabrent’s Rocket Pro delivers quick SSD transfer speeds in a portable package from $69

Store4PC via Amazon offers various Sabrent Rocket Pro USB 3.1 Portable Solid-State Drives from $69.19 shipped. Our top pick is the 1TB model at $148.30, which is down from the usual $190 price tag and $8 less than our previous mention. This model sports a USB 3.1 interface alongside a sleek aluminum design for fast transfer speeds up to 850-1020mb/s. Sabrent’s Rocket Pro line is an easy way to tote around extra storage while enjoying high-end performance without taking up too much space in your bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the ultra-fast speeds and save further with a Western Digital 2TB Portable External Hard Drive at $64. You’ll miss out on some of the high-end specs that come with a solid-state drive, but it’s tough to beat this price and 2TB of storage. Ideal for Time Machine backups or just carrying around important files.

Sabrent Rocket Pro features:

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 interface. Pcie 3.1 compliant/ NVMe 1.3 compliant. Power management support for apst/ aspm/ L1.2.

Supports smart and Trim commands. Supports onfi 2.3, onfi 3.0, onfi 3.2 and onfi 4.0 interface. Advanced wear leveling, bad block management, and over-provision.

Nvme enclosure – the adapter uses the latest chipset Of USB3.1 Gen2 TO PCIe lane Bridge controller. Achieving 10Gbps USB data transfer from your NVMe SSD to host PC, MacBook and NAS Disk Station. Pushing USB3.1 Gen2 TO its limit, R/W speed up to 850-1020mb/s with most NVMe. Backward compatible with USB3.1 Gen1 and USB3.0. Plug & play, No extra drive required.

