Be the hit of your next outdoor party w/ the Stars and Stripes bean bag toss for $31 (Reg. $45)

Walmart is offering the EastPoint Stars and Stripes Cornhole Bean Bag Toss for $30.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included for orders of $35 or more. Normally closer to $45 at Amazon, this beats the all-time low there and is the best available. Whether you’re planning outdoor BBQs with friends or kid’s birthday parties, this classic game will be a hit. You’ll get two cornhole boards and eight premium beanbags. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

This 2-pack of Cornhole Board Edge LED Lights is a must-have for late night gatherings. It’s just $13 Prime shipped at Amazon and will make seeing your cornhole game that much easier when the lights go out.

EastPoint Cornhole features:

Show off your patriotic side with the EastPoint Sports Stars and Stripes Cornhole Bean Bag Toss. This tailgate classic features Flipperz legs making setup so easy, even your kids can do it! The slick sliding surface of the boards allow the bean bags to glide into the holes with ease, and the protected corners and sides will help your boards last season over season. Easily take your game on the go with built in storage and carry handle. Just store your bags between the boards and carry away effortlessly. Complete with 8 bean bags in 2 team colors.

