Stay cool this summer w/ Le Papillon’s Cantilever Umbrella for $98 shipped (Reg. $160+)

Le Papillon (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 10-foot Cantilever Outdoor Umbrella for $98.39 shipped. Simply use code M4G5GWKK at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $170 in some colors, today’s deal is the best price we can find and roughly $64 off the going rate. This cantilever patio umbrella measures 10 feet in diameter, has 360 degrees of rotation and 8 sturdy steel ribs with a rust-free coffee-colored powder coat finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The AmazonBasics Patio Cover will work with umbrellas up to 11-feet and will protect your new Le Papillon from the elements for just $13 Prime shipped. The new Anthropologie summer collection will help you create a patio oasis with prices from $4 and be sure to check out Williams Sonoma’s new collaboration with AERIN for more summer-ready patio ideas from $7.

Le Papillon Cantilever Outdoor Umbrella:

All-day Shade Enjoy – with the offset design and 360 degrees rotation features, 10 feet diameter cantilever patio umbrella follows the sun all day, and provides more shade for your outdoor settings than market table umbrella. Ideal for both residential and commercial locations, such as garden, pool, deck, porch, yard, lawn, backyard, balcony, restaurant, and any other outdoor area

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!