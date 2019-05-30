The Klipsch R-24F Floorstanding Speaker peaks at 300W of power: $160 (Reg. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Klipsch R-24F Floorstanding Speaker for $159.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in 2019. This floorstanding speaker is made to fill small to medium-sized rooms with excellent sound. It offers a minimum of 75W of power with peaks that can reach 300W. If you’ve been looking for a way to boost your home theater’s audio, this is a budget-friendly way to do it while ensuring your setup also sports a top-notch appearance. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Opt for a simpler style and save with Polk’s $100 T50 Floorstanding Speaker. This option offers 150W of power and features a 1-inch tweeter, 6.5-inch driver, and two 6.5-inch bass radiators. This value-focused model is a great alternative that comes at less of a cost.

Klipsch R-24F Floorstanding Speaker features:

The Reference R-24F floorstanding speaker is able to fill a small to medium sized room with unparalleled sound. This smaller cabinet houses dual copper woofers and a horn-loaded tweeter to deliver outstanding performance without using much floor space.

