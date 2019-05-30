Vegan protein shakes have never tasted so good, 2-lbs. of Orgain powder for $17 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (Creamy Chocolate Fudge, 2.03 pounds) for $16.76. Clip the on-page 15% coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21 or more, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. While it might provide slightly less protein per serving as something like the ON offerings (21 grams compared to 24 grams), it is a plant based substance that’s USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free and has no added sugar. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

The BlenderBottles are a great way to shake up a protein smoothie on-the-go. They start at just $7 Prime shipped and carry solid ratings from thousands on Amazon. Gatorade’s Shaker Bottle is also highly-rated and goes for just $9 Prime shipped. Speaking of which, we still have the 12-pack of Gatorade Prime Fuel Protein Bars for $8.

Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder:

Includes 1 (2.03 lb) Orgain Organic Plant Based Creamy Chocolate Fudge Protein Powder

21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 7 grams of organic dietary fiber, 3 grams of net carbs, 0 grams of sugar, 150 calories per serving

USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy free, kosher, non-GMO, carrageenan free, and no artificial ingredients

