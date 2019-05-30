Become a BBQ master by adding Weber’s Big Book of Burgers & other titles to your Kindle from $2

Amazon offers downloads of Weber’s Big Book of Burgers as a Kindle eBook for $1.99. Regularly $13, it’s currently around $15 in paperback. This is the best price we’ve tracked for this book on any format. BBQ season has begun. Whether you’re a novice on the grill or a propane pro, this book has the low-down on what you need to achieve backyard cookout perfection. It features 250 full-color photos, expert advice, recipes, and even feature stories about who invented the hamburger and other grill-related lore. Rated 4.6/5 stars and an Amazon #1 best-seller in U.S. Regional Cooking. More deals below.

More BBQ cookbooks for download on sale:

Meanwhile, if it’s backyard decor you’re looking for, then take a look at the new Draper James x Crate & Barrel Cookout Collection.

Weber’s Big Book of Burgers:

Packed with nearly 250 full-color photos, step-by-step instructions, and whimsical watercolor illustrations, Weber’s Big Book of Burgers is sure to become as classic as the burger itself. From the food to the fun to the flavors, you’ll find juicy goodness on every single page.

