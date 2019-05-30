Catch some Z’s in this Zinus metal & wood platform bed, now on sale from $120

Amazon offers the Zinus Paul Metal and Wood Queen Platform Bed for $126.16 shipped. Regularly around $160, that’s just over 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low. This rustic-chic platform bed features a pine wood headboard, seven-leg support, and non-stick tape on the slats to prevent your mattress from moving. For peace of mind, a 5-year warranty applies. This is a must-have if you’re seeking a comfortable, stable night of sleep. Over 900 Amazon shoppers agree, rating it 4.6/5 stars. More sizes below.

Also on sale is the king-size version for $147.90 shipped, which had been fetching as much as $180. Or, you can pick up the full-size model at $120 shipped, down from the $170 price tag it’s held over the last month. Both of these sizes are also at Amazon all-time lows.

A mattress isn’t included. If you’re seeking to refresh yours, check out Zinus’ line of top-rated memory foam mattresses. You can also take a look at our hands-on review of the Nectar mattress, complete with video.

Zinus Paul Metal and Wood Platform Bed:

Rustic styling with casual charm

Pine wood headboard, with strong steel frame and seven leg support for durability

Headboard, frame and wood slats included/mattress sold separately

Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use and non-slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving

