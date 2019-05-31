Amazon’s Gold Box has HP Omen gaming laptops from $850 shipped (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is taking up to 23% off HP Omen Gaming Laptops in certified refurbished condition starting at $850 shipped. Our top pick is the 15-inch 2.2GHz/12GB/128GB model at $889.99. That’s down from the original $1,100 price tag and beats the Amazon all-time low in new condition by $10. This model sports a 15-inch display, 2.2GHz processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics, and 128GB of storage. A great way to pick up a gaming machine on a budget. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Jump into the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more PC gaming deals from HP’s OMEN lineup. You’ll find varying configurations to find just about any need, including high-end upgraded models with displays topping out at 17-inches. Check out each of the deals right here.

HP Omen Gaming Laptop features:

Powered by the Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Six-Core processor for responsive multitasking performance and energy efficiency in whatever you choose to do

15.6″ Full-HD LED-backlit Anti-Glare IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution showcases movies and games in stunning clarity

12GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power, supports up to 32GB

128GB SSD + 1TB SATA hard drive – has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Enhanced viewing with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics with 4GB GDDR5 of dedicated video memory

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!