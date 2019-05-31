Classic board game Carcassonne hits lowest price in years on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)

The iOS version of the classic board game Carcassonne is now on sale at 50% off. Regularly $10, you can now download this one to your iOS library for just $4.99. This is the first time we have seen it down this low since 2017 and today’s deal is matching the all-time low. “Build a medieval landscape, tile by tile, claim landmarks with your followers and score points.” There are some IAPs here, but they are just the standard expansion sets from the board game version. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Carcassonne: $5 (Reg. $10)

Carcassonne:

Build a medieval landscape, tile by tile, claim landmarks with your followers and score points. As a winner of the prestigious “Spiel des Jahres” award in 2001, the game allows for a plethora of play styles and strategies. If you like social gaming or board games you will love Carcassonne!

