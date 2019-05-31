Laser-guided cleaning and Alexa-control headline this $300 ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum (25% off)

Home Depot is currently offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 900 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and Target for the same price. Normally selling for $400, that’s good for a 25% discount and is the best price we’ve seen this year. Standout features on this robotic vacuum include a 100-minute runtime, Alexa and Google Assistant voice control as well as the ability to tackle cleaning carpet, hardwood floors and everything in between. Smart laser-based navigation rounds out the notable inclusions, which allows the DEEBOT 900 to effectively clean around your home while avoid obstacles and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 125 customers.

Those looking to save a bit more and who don’t mid giving up the laser-guided vacuuming can opt for the best-selling iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum instead. At $270, you’ll still get Alexa control as well as the usual iRobot quality.

We also more recently took a hands-on look at Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 30C, which is worth considering if Alexa and smartphone control is a must as well.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 900 Smart Robotic Vacuum features:

Clean floors throughout your home with this ECOVACS DEEBOT robot vacuum. Its Smart Navi technology provides automatic, accurate mapping of floors and lets you draw virtual boundaries and select a priority area via the ECOVACS app. This ECOVACS DEEBOT robot vacuum has switchable cleaning modes for tackling different kinds of dirt.

