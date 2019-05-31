Stay cool this summer w/ Insignia’s 450 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner at $290 (Reg. $350)

- May. 31st 2019 11:04 am ET

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 450 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $289.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $350, today’s deal is perfect timing for the summer and $60 off the going rate. For comparison, refurbs go for $300 at Amazon.  This remote-controlled, 3-in-1 system is an air conditioner, fan and dehumidifier. Features include a washable filter and auto shut-off. It ships with window hardware if you would rather have it mounted. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While today’s deal is already quite competitive as there aren’t very many well-rated and comparable air conditioners at under $300. However, if you just need to cool a small room or space, consider the Frigidaire Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner for just $159.99 shipped. It carries 4+ star rating from nearly 2,700 Amazon customers and pushes out 5,000 BTUs.

Insignia 450 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner:

Bring chilled air where it’s needed with this portable Insignia 3-in-1 air conditioner. It provides dehumidifying and fan functions, as well as cooling, and the remote control operates the unit, including the thermostat settings. This 6,500 BTU DOE/10,000 BTU ASHRAE Insignia 3-in-1 air conditioner rolls into place to provide comfort in rooms up to 450 sq. ft.

Insignia

