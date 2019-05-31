Arm your home with SimpliSafe’s Shield Security System and Video Doorbell for $250 ($540 value)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy offers the SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System bundled with the Pro Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $249.99 shipped. Normally the security system alone sells for $370, with the added video doorbell value bringing the savings up to $290. Today’s discount beats the previous price drop by $20 and is a new all-time low. This Best Buy-exclusive bundle includes the SimpliSafe base station and keypad alongside six entry sensors, two motion detectors and a keyfob remote. Arming your residence with SimpliSafe’s package gives you nearly whole-home protection, with the added Pro Smart Doorbell giving you the option to monitor who’s at the door and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 130 customers.

If you’re already invested in Alexa and the overall Amazon ecosystem, consider opting for the more affordable Ring Alarm 5-Piece Security Kit at $199. It even includes a free Echo Dot to further increase the value. This kit is perfect for smaller homes or those who may not need every aspect of their abode covered.

And for more ways to bolster your smart home’s security, check out our handy guide.

SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System features:

Keep an eye on what matters most with this wireless SimpliSafe security system. It provides full-time professional monitoring of your home’s surroundings, and it detects intruders with advanced sensors to keep your family safe. This SimpliSafe security system continues working for 24 hours when the power fails for added protection.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!