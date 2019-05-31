Smartphone Accessories: Tessan 3-Outlet Dual USB Port Wall Charger $11 Prime shipped, more

- May. 31st 2019 10:33 am ET

0

Tessan Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 6,000+) via Amazon offers its Three-Outlet Wall Charger with Dual 2.4A USB ports for $11.04 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 30CJWUBE at checkout. That’s good for a 35% discount from the going rate and is the best price we’ve tracked. This wall charger pairs three AC outlets with dual 2.4A USB ports to streamline your charging setup. On top of Tessan’s outlet you’ll find a slot to conveniently rest your iPhone while charging and it also features a built-in light to illuminate your countertop, desk and more. Over 305 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Anker Powerline 1-Foot MFi Lightning Cable: $7.50 (Reg. $9.50) | Amazon
    • w/ code ANKERL1W
  • Monoprice 6-Foot MFi Lightning Cable: $7 (Reg. $9) | Monoprice
  • CHOETECH USB-C Cable Two-Pack: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon 
    • w/ code 62T7HZRD
  • RAVPower 26800 PD Portable Charger: $50 (Reg. $76) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 2PBJOC3T

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Google USB-C 18W Adapter + Cable: $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
  • JBL Link 10 Bluetooth Speaker w/ Assistant: $40 (Orig. $150) | eBay
    • Certified refurbished
  • Amazon’s Twelve South sale discounts iPhone and Mac accessories from $13 
  • Anker PowerCore+ 20100mAh USB-C Battery: $49 (Reg. $70) | eBay
    • Discounted applied in-cart

2 USB ports detect your devices automatically and deliver the fastest charging speed up to 2.4A total. You can even put your mobile phone or tablet on the top while charging. The auto sensor night light automatically adjust brightness according to ambient lightning, it also can be shut off by a switch. Rated only 0.3W, this warm night light feels cool even stays on over night, cost less than 30 cents annually.

Wall Outlet Extender – just plug into any power outlet, extend it to 2 USB power ports and 3 AC outlets, saving you from plugging multiple usb adapters. Input voltage: 100-240V for worldwide use, max 1875W.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
TESSAN

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go