Smartphone Accessories: Tessan 3-Outlet Dual USB Port Wall Charger $11 Prime shipped, more

Tessan Direct via Amazon offers its Three-Outlet Wall Charger with Dual 2.4A USB ports. This wall charger pairs three AC outlets with dual 2.4A USB ports to streamline your charging setup. On top of Tessan's outlet you'll find a slot to conveniently rest your iPhone while charging and it also features a built-in light to illuminate your countertop, desk and more.

2 USB ports detect your devices automatically and deliver the fastest charging speed up to 2.4A total. You can even put your mobile phone or tablet on the top while charging. The auto sensor night light automatically adjust brightness according to ambient lightning, it also can be shut off by a switch. Rated only 0.3W, this warm night light feels cool even stays on over night, cost less than 30 cents annually.

Wall Outlet Extender – just plug into any power outlet, extend it to 2 USB power ports and 3 AC outlets, saving you from plugging multiple usb adapters. Input voltage: 100-240V for worldwide use, max 1875W.