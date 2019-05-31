Yamaha’s all-black Acoustic-Electric Guitar is yours for $229 shipped ($230 off)

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Yamaha NTX500 Acoustic-Electric Guitar in black for $229 shipped. This model is regularly $450 and still goes for as much over at Guitar Center. Today’s deal is the best price we can find, a solid $220 off and matching our previous mention. It has a Rosewood fingerboard, laminated spruce body and a 3-band EQ. Also note this is a thin body with nylon strings, so while it isn’t your typical acoustic, it is a solid starer instrument. This model has the Yamaha A.R.T. pickup system so you can also plug it in as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Score yourself some guitar picks to go with your new beast and you might want to consider grabbing a strap as it doesn’t come with one included. You could opt for the Fender 2 Vintage Tweed Strap for under $14 or just grab a simple Ernie Ball Black Polypro for just $6.50 Prime shipped.

Yamaha NTX500 Acoustic-Electric Guitar:

Yamaha’s NTX500 is a modern-designed acoustic-electric nylon string guitar with a thin body depth and a slim-profile neck for easy playability. Its ergonomically friendly design is perfect for playing Latin, jazz, pop or rock music. Yamaha’s exclusive under-saddle pickup provides solid and cut-through plugged-in sound for when you are playing live with a band and need to be heard over the mix.

