Dell’s G7 15″ laptop offers an i7, GTX 1660Ti, more for $1,020 (Reg. $1,400)

- Jun. 3rd 2019 5:33 pm ET

0

Dell is offering its G7 15-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.6GHz 6-core i7/8GB/1TB/128GB for $1,019.99 shipped when you use the code SAVE15AFF at checkout. Originally $1,400, it’s on sale for $1,200 right now prior to the above code and this is among the best pricing available. This laptop sports Intel’s latest 6-core 12-thread processor, NVIDIA’s GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics card, and both a speedy smaller SSD with a secondary hard drive for mass storage. Whether you’re wanting to game on-the-go, edit photos, or create your next movie, this is a great laptop for any job. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Laptop and Tablet Shoulder Bag is a must-have for toting your computer around. It’s just $15 Prime shipped and will make working from coffee shops much easier.

Dell G7 Gaming Laptop features:

  • Up to 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-9750H (12MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores)
  • 128GB SSD PCIe M.2 SSD + 1TB (+8GB SSHD) Hybrid Drive
  • GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
  • 8GB RAM

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Dell

Dell

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide