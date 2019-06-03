Dell’s G7 15″ laptop offers an i7, GTX 1660Ti, more for $1,020 (Reg. $1,400)

Dell is offering its G7 15-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.6GHz 6-core i7/8GB/1TB/128GB for $1,019.99 shipped when you use the code SAVE15AFF at checkout. Originally $1,400, it’s on sale for $1,200 right now prior to the above code and this is among the best pricing available. This laptop sports Intel’s latest 6-core 12-thread processor, NVIDIA’s GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics card, and both a speedy smaller SSD with a secondary hard drive for mass storage. Whether you’re wanting to game on-the-go, edit photos, or create your next movie, this is a great laptop for any job. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Dell G7 Gaming Laptop features:

Up to 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-9750H (12MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores)

128GB SSD PCIe M.2 SSD + 1TB (+8GB SSHD) Hybrid Drive

GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU

8GB RAM

