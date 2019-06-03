Automate lighting w/ Etekcity’s highly-rated Smart Switch: $13 (Save 30%)

Etekcity (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Light Switch for $12.98 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code CY6CN662 at checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When I switched my entire house over to smart lighting, I opted to use switches wherever possible. Not only was it more cost-effective, it also ensures inexpensive bulb replacements in the future. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For lamps and ceiling fans, an $12 Anker Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb is probably a better fit. Like the switch above, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant, ensuring easy voice-activated control. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Etekcity Smart Light Switch features:

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Tap your light switch on/off from your phone via the free VeSync app, make sure you always return to a well-lit home.

WORKS WITH ALEXA AND GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Issue voice commands while you’re cooking or have your arms full.

EASY & SAFE TO INSTALL: Watch our step-by-step video and installation instructions to get set up, reference all product labels for clear guidance.

