LEGO’s Speed Champions Dodge Challenger Kit drops to $24 (20% off), more from $13

- Jun. 3rd 2019 4:41 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Speed Champions 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger R/T for $23.99 Prime shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a match of the Amazon low. This 478-piece set assembles a 2018 Dodge Challenger and 1970 Charger alongside a start light. It’s a great way to add some brick-built flare to your desk and even includes three minifigures as well. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Other LEGO deals include:

LEGO 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT features:

Enjoy a thrilling building and drag racing experience for kids and adults with this awesome LEGO Speed Champions 75893 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger R/T car toy playset! The 2018 Dodge Challenger features 2 sets of wheel rims, authentic design details and decorative stickers while the 1970 Dodge Charger building toy has a removable supercharger and alternate engine cover. Begin the fast car racing action with a buildable Christmas tree start light, plus a race marshal with a checkered flag and 2 driver minifigures.

