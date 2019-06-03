Mattel’s Super Mario Magic 8 Ball has all the answers for $8 (Amazon low, up to 40% off)

Amazon is offering the Mattel Super Mario Magic 8 Ball for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. Originally $18 or so, it has sold for $13 for most of the last year and has started to drop down to $10 over the last couple of months. Today’s deal is new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. GameStop is currently charging $10, for comparison. This is the Super Mario version of the classic Magic 8-ball toy you remember. It comes in the form of a Mario Bros. Question Block and tells your fortune with “Mario-themed answers”. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s deal is even slightly less than the standard edition Magic 8 Ball which is currently listed at $8.50 Prime shipped. But while you’re looking at classic toys, you might want to consider one that will test your brain power like the Hasbro Rubik’s Cube for just $4.49 as an add-on item.

Mattel Magic 8 Super Mario Ball:

The Nintendo magic 8 ball has the answers to your most pressing questions! now with Mario-themed answers, this novelty toy offers fortune-telling fun and intrigue for everyone. Start by asking the ball any “yes” or “no” question, then turn it over to watch your answer appear the window!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!