Cut the cord w/ Onn’s highly-rated ultra-thin indoor antenna for just $10

Walmart is offering the Onn Ultra-Thin Indoor Antenna for $10.88 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included for orders of $35 or more. Normally closer to $15 from third-parties at Amazon, this antenna is down to one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you’re planning on cutting the cord, this is a great buy. You’ll be able to enjoy over-the-air content with this budget-friendly and super thin indoor antenna. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

This is about the best price you’ll find an antenna for, but for other types of content you should check out Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K for $27 shipped right now.

ONN Ultra-Thin Indoor Antenna features:

The ONN Thin Flat Indoor HDTV Antenna gives you the freedom to watch your favorite local channels without paying costly subscription fees! Join the millions of “cord-cutters” who have made the switch from cable and satellite services and taken control of their television entertainment. Easy to place in almost any room environment, including the wall behind the TV, this HD antenna is designed to provide minimal interruption to your decor with one black and one white side to blend in with your environment.

