An OLED display highlights this $73 SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse (27% off)

Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse for $72.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available for $4 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $100 at SteelSeries direct, that’s good for a 27% discount and is a new all-time low. The Rival 710 gaming mouse is headlined by a built-in OLED display that showcases Discord notifications, in-game statistics, button mapping, personalized GIFs and more. There’s also a high-precision 16,000 CPI TrueMove3 Optical Sensor as well as two-zone RGB lighting and immersive tactile alerts. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 245 customers.

Should the high-precision optical sensor and built-in display not be worth the more premium price tag, consider opting for SteelSeries’ more affordable Rival 110 Mouse. For $25, it still rocks a 7,200 CPI sensor, RGB lighting and more.

Those looking to add a little bit of flair into their gaming setup will find the AmazonBasics Gaming Mousepad to a be a notable option. At $18, it includes LED lighting and a slick surface to take full advantage of the Rival 110’s high-precision optical sensor. And speaking of RGB, you’ll definitely want to check out our series on how to build the ultimate Chroma Cave. Dive into our hands-on with the Razer Blade 15 to start

SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse features:

Upgrade your build with this SteelSeries Rival 710 gaming mouse. Its 12,000 CPI TrueMove3 optical sensor ensures optimal speed, while the tactical alerts and OLED display provide an immersive game play experience through in-game notifications and customizable sensitivity settings. This SteelSeries Rival 710 gaming mouse boasts a 60-million click switch durability for increased longevity and endurance.

