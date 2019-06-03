Prepare your yard for new grass w/ Sun Joe’s electric tiller for $70 (Reg. $85+)

- Jun. 3rd 2019 4:36 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Sun Joe Electric Tiller/Cultivator (TJ600E) for $69.99 shipped. Normally over $115 at Home Depot and over $85 at Amazon, this is within a penny of the all-time low there and is the best available. Summer is a great time to get your yard prepped for fall. Use this tiller/cultivator to get rid of old sod or weeds as you get ready to lay new seeds down in a freshly tilled bed of dirt and fertilizer. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Use your savings to pick up this 100-foot 16/3 Vinyl Outdoor Heavy Duty Extension Cord for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. This will let you reach just about everywhere in your yard with the above tiller, making work easier.

Sun Joe Electric Tiller features:

  • Ideal for small to mid-sized gardens and flowerbeds
  • Powerful 6.5-amp motor cultivates up to 14″ wide x 7″ deep
  • 4 steel tilling blades for maximum durability and performance
  • No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

Green Deals Sun Joe

