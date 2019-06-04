Spacious adidas Defender III Large Duffel now at Amazon all-time low of $28 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon offers the adidas Defender III Large Duffel Bag in Black for $27.99 shipped. It goes for $45 at Eastbay. Amazon had been charging as much as $40 before today’s drop to the all-time low there. Whether you need something reliable for trips to the gym or weekends away, this 29-inch bag has you covered. It features two zippered end pockets, a front drop pocket, and a detachable padded shoulder strap. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

It’s interesting to note that Amazon has this bag for about a buck or two less in medium. We suggest putting forth the extra couple of dollars to score a bag that’s at least five inches longer, providing you with ample space to carry your belongings.

If you intend to use your new adidas bag for trips to the gym, pick up the Sof Sole Fresh Fogger Deodorizer Spray at $6.50 to prevent it from getting funky. You can also use it on shoes, other athletic gear, and even the inside of lockers.

adidas Defender III Large Duffel Bag:

Toss your gear together for a quick session at the gym with the adidas Defender III Duffle Bag. Constructed of reinforced 3D ripstop polyester material, this bag is extra roomy with a large main compartment and 2 zippered side pockets. The padded removable shoulder strap has extra cushion for when you are packing heavy.

