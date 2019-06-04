Less than $6.50 nabs Amazon’s Ergonomic Wireless Mouse (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse for $6.36 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is within less than $1 of its all-time low. At such a low price, this wireless mouse makes for an excellent addition to almost anyone’s travel bag. Sure, trackpads have gotten better, but sometimes a mouse can offer an incredible boost to productivity. In addition to regular left and right buttons, users will also net a clickable metallic scroll wheel along with back and forward controls. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

It only takes one AA battery to operate the Amazon mouse above. Put today’s savings to work with an 8-pack of AmazonBasics AA Batteries for $4. These feature a 10-year shelf life, ensuring they’ll be ready to work when you need them.

AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse features:

  • Compact wireless mouse with adjustable DPI for preferred sensitivity (600, 1000, 1600, 2400, or 3600 DPI)
  • Advanced optical sensor; works on most surfaces; clickable metallic scroll wheel; back/forward thumb buttons for easily navigating web pages
  • 2.4 GHz wireless connection with a 33-foot range; uses AES-128 encryption for added security; this mouse uses a small USB receiver that can stay plugged into your computer without obstructing other ports

