Declutter the living room w/ this Ameriwood TV Stand for $82 (Reg. $105)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Galaxy TV Stand for $82 shipped. That’s around $25 off what it’s been fetching there, $17 under what Walmart is currently charging, and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for a way to shake up your living room, this stand is a cost-effective way to get the job done. It can support up to a 65-inch TV and has two shelves perfect for consoles, a sound bar, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Despite the TV stand above sporting built-in cable management, you may want this $24 cable cover kit to hide cables that need to run to a distant outlet. I’ve used these to seamlessly run an optical audio cable from a ceiling-mounted projector to a sound bar ten feet away.

Ameriwood Home Galaxy TV Stand features:

Ameriwood Home Galaxy TV Stand with Mount displays your 65″ TV with style and will hold up to 105 lbs

Use the 2 large shelves to store components and gaming consoles and the center spine to stack your DVDs and books in

Two people are recommended for assembly and mounting your TV. Dimensions: 48.9”h X 47.24”w X 23.4”d. Shipping weight is approximately 66 lbs

Espresso finish on laminated particleboard, MDF and metal goes with any color scheme or room décor

