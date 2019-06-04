Cut noise w/ Anker’s Soundcore 2 ANC Headphones: $50 (25% off)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Soundcore Life 2 ANC Headphones for $49.99 shipped. Originally launched for $80, today’s deal is about $15 off recent pricing and is one of the best offers we have tracked. If you’re daunted by the idea of spending several hundred dollars on a pair of ANC headphones, this budget-friendly solution from Anker is an alternative worth considering. Not only do they offer 30-hour wireless battery life, you also can enjoy Anker’s proprietary BassUp technology which aims to deepen and intensify audio in real time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Use today’s savings to buy some extra battery life for all of your tech gadgets. Anker’s PowerCore Portable Charger is $18 and sports 5,000 mAh of power. That’s enough to fully recharge an iPhone X, freeing you to use your smartphone and other gadgets a whole lot more.
Soundcore Life 2 ANC Headphones features:
- Enjoy your music with stunning precision and accuracy. Exclusive BassUpTM technology deepens and intensifies bass in real time.
- Effectively reduces external noises for a purer musical experience when traveling or in loud environments.
- 30 hours of wireless ANC playtime is extended to 60 hours when you listen in wired mode. For unlimited playtime, deactivate ANC and plug in the AUX cable.
- Memory-foam ear cushions encased in a soft protein leather and an adjustable headband make Life 2 suitable for all head shapes and sizes.
- Store in the protective hard-shell travel case.
