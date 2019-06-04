Cut noise w/ Anker’s Soundcore 2 ANC Headphones: $50 (25% off)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Soundcore Life 2 ANC Headphones for $49.99 shipped. Originally launched for $80, today’s deal is about $15 off recent pricing and is one of the best offers we have tracked. If you’re daunted by the idea of spending several hundred dollars on a pair of ANC headphones, this budget-friendly solution from Anker is an alternative worth considering. Not only do they offer 30-hour wireless battery life, you also can enjoy Anker’s proprietary BassUp technology which aims to deepen and intensify audio in real time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to buy some extra battery life for all of your tech gadgets. Anker’s PowerCore Portable Charger is $18 and sports 5,000 mAh of power. That’s enough to fully recharge an iPhone X, freeing you to use your smartphone and other gadgets a whole lot more.

Soundcore Life 2 ANC Headphones features:

Enjoy your music with stunning precision and accuracy. Exclusive BassUpTM technology deepens and intensifies bass in real time.

Effectively reduces external noises for a purer musical experience when traveling or in loud environments.

30 hours of wireless ANC playtime is extended to 60 hours when you listen in wired mode. For unlimited playtime, deactivate ANC and plug in the AUX cable.

Memory-foam ear cushions encased in a soft protein leather and an adjustable headband make Life 2 suitable for all head shapes and sizes.

Store in the protective hard-shell travel case.

